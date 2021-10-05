GOP Rep. Hinson: Biden Proposal to Monitor Transactions Over $600 ‘an Incredible Invasion of Big Government’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) warned of the danger posed by President Joe Biden’s IRS proposal to monitor banking transactions in excess of $600.

Hinson emphasized the importance of her legislation to block the “incredible invasion of big government” and keep the IRS “out of our bank accounts.”

“Let’s face it — Americans are spending money on groceries, on rent, and the government doesn’t need to know every time you’re going to Costco stocking up on diapers and groceries,” Hinson declared. “I think it is just an incredible invasion of big government. And so, our bill is designed to fight back against that. The Protecting Financial Privacy Act is standing up for personal freedom and keeping the IRS out of our bank accounts. Instead of funding new IRS agents right now, we should be funding Border Patrol agents. And so, it is a counter to the mixed priorities coming out of the Biden administration right now.”

“This is a big brother proposal, plain and simple,” she added. “And when you look at the plan coming out of the Biden administration right now, it is no wonder they want more IRS agents to force compliance. They want more insight into what we are spending and doing because that’s the best way to control our everyday lives, so, again, I think it is time that we push back against dangerous proposals like these. They want to come after your money, right? That is what they really want. And so, I think they couldn’t be more blatant about these proposals, and we’re going to fight back against them.”

