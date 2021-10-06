Blumenthal: Zuckerberg Has ‘Obligation’ to Testify About Facebook Whistleblower Testimony

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the Senate about whistleblower Frances Haugen’s recent testimony about the social media giant.

Blumenthal said the Senate Commerce Subcommittee would be asking Zuckerberg to testify. He added that the tech CEO “has an obligation” to tell the public about how it is “amplifying and weaponizing hate speech, disinformation, but also the anxieties and insecurities of teenagers.”

“I’m hoping there are other whistleblowers out there and more documents,” Blumenthal stated. “We can’t count on Mark Zuckerberg to tell us the truth. He has lost all trust if he ever had any.”

“We will be asking him to come testify before our subcommittee,” he added. “If he has disagreements with Frances Haugen or the whistleblower, if he wants to explain these documents, thousands of them, his own research, his own reports that show how they are putting profits ahead of people and endangering children, he should come tell it to our committee and to the American people himself. ”

Host Brianna Keilar asked, “And when will that be? Is that for certain?”

“I hope he will be coming in the next weeks, maybe in a month or so,” Blumenthal replied. “We’re going to invite him, ask him to come. I can’t tell you whether he will accept. But I think Mark Zuckerberg has an obligation to tell the American people himself, not just in this message to his employees.”

