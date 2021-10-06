Fmr. Border Patrol Chief Scott: DHS Chooses Not to Share Immigration Info with Public That ‘Historically, We Would Have Shared’

During a portion of an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott stated that people need the whole picture on border security like how many people are released into the U.S., how many migrants are tested for COVID, and the positivity rate, and that DHS has information they’re choosing “to not share with the public that, historically, we would have shared.”

Scott said, “Whatever you think about border security, you need factual information, which means the whole story. How many really are being released into the U.S.? How many really are being tested for COVID? Out of that, how many are really positive? There’s information that DHS has that they’re making a decision to not share with the public that, historically, we would have shared.”

