Trump in Maryland Announces Construction of ‘Largest New Shipyard’ in U.S.

President Donald Trump traveled to Sparrows Point, Maryland, on Tuesday to announce construction of Arsenal-2, which he said will be the largest new shipyard in the United States.

Anduril Industries, founded by Palmer Luckey, is investing $3.7 billion, and the U.S. Navy is contributing $2.9 billion in Sparrows Point, where the next generation of American submarines will be built.

“Today, we’re officially launching the construction of the largest new shipyard in the United States—this is since World War II. There’s been nothing like what we’re doing today,” Trump said.

“Along these very shores, American tradesmen built one of the first frigates in the U.S. Navy, they forged the steel that built the Empire State Building and the Golden Gate Bridge, and this is where the patriots of Baltimore built the first-ever Liberty ship in the Second World War,” he added.

Trump detailed the submarines that will be constructed at Sparrow’s Point,

“Right here in Sparrows Point, you’ll build the next generation of American submarines, including autonomous subs, torpedo tubes, and critical components for our cutting-edge Virginia-class attack submarines-the greatest and quietest ever built,” he said.

“Thanks to record funding from my administration, the Republicans in Congress, the U.S. Navy is also contributing an additional $2.9 billion to support the shipyard, with the possibility of ultimately, together with a lot of great patriots, $21 billion in future purchases,” he continued.

The president estimated that the work will create more than 3,100 jobs in the Old Line State, and support 11,000 more around the country. According to Anduril, Sparrows Point is expected to drive $2 billion in annual economic output, including $312 million in wages.

“Anduril is building America’s largest shipyard since WWII. This space needs bold investment and decisive action,” Luckey said in a post on X.