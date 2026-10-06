The White House is hitting back at critics over President Donald Trump’s controversial remark during a campaign rally in Nebraska, where he said Iran “can take out a city” such as Los Angeles or San Diego.

While speaking of the Iran war, Trump told the crowd, “We want to see a tremendous victory. You want to see a tremendous victory because it verifies all the things we did. And again, remember, with the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe.”

“They can take out a city. Let them take — let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon. It’s essentially almost over with, and they might keep going a little long,” he continued.

“You know, they always say they have a big threshold for pain. They need it. Let me tell you, they need it. But it’s going to end very soon, and it’ll end one way or the other,” Trump added.

The remark prompted shock from California politicians.

“After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) claimed. “He is deranged and dangerous.”

Newsom later added that he is “directing the State Threat Assessment Center to actively monitor the situation in the event that foreign actors interpret the President’s remarks as an invitation to target California,” deeming his remarks possibly “treasonous.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) also expressed, “The President of the United States suggested that a foreign government attack Los Angeles. His statements against our city are dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety.”

“The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives,” she added. “In the face of irresponsible threats, as Angelenos, we know how to stand together and protect our city.”

However, many claim the remarks were taken out of context and that Trump was speaking about high gas prices being a small price to pay for peace, explaining that Iran with a nuclear weapon would be able to take out Los Angeles or San Diego. He then went back to his previous remark about gas prices being a “small price” to pay — not allowing Iran to wipe out two U.S. cities.

Trump’s Rapid Response account also tried to set the record straight.

“No, he didn’t, you buffoons,” Rapid Response said in reaction to a Los Angeles Times headline stating that Trump suggested allowing Iran to take out the cities.

“He was saying the U.S. is fighting to STOP Iran from having the ability to take out LA and San Diego with a nuclear weapon — which they would if they had the chance,” it continued.

BBC also cited remarks from White House communications director Steven Cheung, who said the media freakout is “not rooted in reality”.

“He was clearly stating US cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn’t been stopped,” Cheung said. “America is safer because of the President. Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money”.