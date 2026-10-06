Hostin: Trump Is ‘Deranged,’ Might Be Time for the 25th Amendment

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump is “deranged,” so it might be time to consider removing him with the 25th Amendment.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “You know who held a rally in Nebraska last night where he tried to defend his deeply unpopular war in Iran that’s sending gas prices soaring. And he claimed sacrifices will have to be made. Take a look.”

Monday at a rally, Trump said, “I want to see a tremendous victory. You want to see a tremendous victory because it verifies all the things we did. And again, remember, with the war, just artificial, it’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe. They can take out a city. Let it. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. That’s — this is a very small price to pay. And it’s going to be only very soon.”

Hostin said, “He’s deranged, man. Like, it’s so crazy because San Diego is the nation’s eighth largest city and its home to critical U.S. military infrastructure. I mean, like our Navy Seals are there. So why would you in particular talk about San Diego and LA? We’re talking about 10 million Americans. It’s just I think it’s time for people to really start taking seriously the possibility of maybe the 25th Amendment and taking seriously the possibility that this man is deranged.”

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