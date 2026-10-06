Robert Garcia: Trump Is ‘Not Well,’ He ‘Says Bizarre Things All the Time’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said President Donald Trump is “not well” and says “bizarre things all the time.”

Discussing Trump’s comments on Iran bombing Los Angeles and San Diego, Garcia said, “I mean, totally insane. I mean, the president clearly is not all there. I think a lot of folks have seen it. I’m not sure what the hell the White House thinks they’re trying to clean up. We all have ears and eyes. We can watch the clip. I had to watch it multiple times just to make sure I absorbed what he was actually saying. But the president was clear, and whether he was making some really horrific joke, whether he was acting out some sort of sick fantasy that he might have, it’s all uncalled for for an American president and a leader. And quite frankly, one of the questions that I have, I think we have to ask ourselves, is why did he single out these two cities? Does he know information that we may not know? Is he just saying insane things? But to have this from a president and then not have adequate response from his own party when the leaders in his party, whether that’s Speaker Johnson, whether that’s Leader Thune. That is the moment we are living in. And it’s important for us as we go into November to end this presidency. We’ve got to move on from this deranged, quite frankly, lunatic that is in the White House.”

He added, “Look, I think at the end of the day, we’ve got to realize that the president is not well, he’s not well. He says bizarre things all the time. He should not be trusted. He certainly shouldn’t be leading our government. And we need this madness to end. And Republicans should be calling it out.”

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