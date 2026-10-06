Two Biden Illegal Aliens Sought for Stabbing, Robbery of NYPD Detective

Two illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic are wanted for the stabbing and attempted robbery of an off-duty NYPD detective in New York City last Friday, and both were caught and released at the Arizona border under the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported, citing DHS sources, that the two suspects are both at large and both carry lengthy criminal records in the city. NYPD had not formally released their names, but Fox identified them as 24-year-old Sneider Mejia Bautista and 25-year-old Dangelo Rafael Jean Caraballo.

Both men had reportedly been arrested in New York over and over and kept ending up back on the street.

Mejia Bautista crossed the border near San Luis, Arizona, in December 2022 with his family, and all of them were released into the country. The family has had deportation orders since May. He was arrested by NYPD twice this year, once in January for criminal possession of stolen property, and again in October for criminal possession of a weapon. The day after that weapon arrest, ICE filed a detainer asking the city to hold him for pickup. The detainer was ignored, and he was let go.

A detainer asks local police to hold someone long enough for federal agents to take custody. New York’s sanctuary rules mean the city mostly does not honor them.

Jean Caraballo crossed the same Arizona border in February 2023 and was released with a future court date. Since then, he has racked up five separate arrests in the city: reckless driving and fleeing police, possession of burglar’s tools, drug possession, possession of a loaded firearm, and, this past July, criminal menacing with a weapon.

ICE never managed to file a single detainer on him. According to DHS, he was cut loose so quickly each time that the feds did not even know about the arrests until he was already gone.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the two were released by the Biden administration and then released again by local officials who would not cooperate with ICE.

“Before you put them back on the streets, let us deport them,” Mullin said last month.

The attack comes less than three months after another Biden-released Dominican national, caught at the same Arizona border, shot an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer in the face during a robbery in a Manhattan park. It also follows Operation Rotten Apple, the 30-day ICE sweep that netted more than 2,100 arrests across New York after the state ended cooperation agreements with federal immigration agents.

Both suspects remain at large.