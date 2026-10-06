Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) contended on Tuesday that “fake polling” favoring Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections is designed to convince Republicans not to show up at the ballot box.

“Don’t believe the polls. There will be no blue wave. Once again, fake polling, designed, not to inform but to persuade & suppress turnout, are misleading voters,” Blagojevich said in a post to X. “I know what I’m talking about. As a twice elected Dem governor and 3 time elected Dem Congressman, I never lost an election.”

Blagojevich went on to predict GOP victories in several races being pitched as close calls less than a month ahead of election day on November 3.

“Trust the people. They won’t be fooled. Collins wins in Maine, Texas & Kansas stay Republican, & El-Sayed loses in Michigan,” he said.

Long-time incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is up against far-left Troy Jackson in the U.S. Senate race. RealClear Polling rates the race a “toss-up” and averages recent polling placing Jackson 0.7 points ahead of Collins.

READ MORE — Police Report: Maine Democrat Troy Jackson Punched Man, Allegedly Pushed Partner Who Is His Second Cousin

Polling has the Texas U.S. Senate race extremely close as well between state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and James “God is non-binary” Talarico, a far-left Democrat state lawmaker. RealClear Polling shows Talarico leading by an average of 3.1 points.

In Kansas, the U.S. Senate race between woke Methodist minister Adam Hamilton and one-term incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) is also projected the be a close one. Kansas has not elected a Democrat senator since 1932.

One of the more closely watched races is the Michigan U.S. Senate race between Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (aka Abdul El-Sayed), a socialist Muslim who practices Sharia law in his personal life, and former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), who represented a mid-Michigan district for seven terms, worked in the private sector with a focus on cyber security, and served as an Army officer and an FBI agent investigating organized crime. Real Clear Polling’s averages place Abdul El-Sayed 3.6 points ahead of Rogers — within margin-of-error striking distance.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.