Hillary Clinton: We Are Still In Constitutional Crisis Because GOP Is a Trump ‘Cult’

Monday, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on ABC’s “The View” that America was still in a “constitutional crisis” because the Republican Party is a “cult” following former president Donald Trump.

Co-host Sara Haines asked, “We know from a new Senate report that Trump tried to pressure leaders at the DOJ to overturn his election loss based on election fraud lies, those attempts to delegitimize President Biden’s win sowed enough doubt to cause the insurrection on January 6th. How close do you think we came to a full constitutional crisis?”

Clinton said, “You know, I think we not only came close to a full constitutional crisis, I think we’re still in it. That gives me absolutely no satisfaction in saying this because I think we’re in a very dangerous continuing high-level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president. And obviously, our former president is not only behind it — he incited it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so.”

She added, “And you have leaders of the Republican Party who have willingly going along as though they’re members of a cult, not a political party but a cult. They’re continuing attacks on the election, their refusal to say, ‘You know what, we’ve counted these votes. It’s over. We’re going to move on.’ has sown so much doubt. Then you combine it with the disinformation network known as Facebook, and you’ve got a volatile mix. So yeah, we are still in the midst of a concerted, well-funded effort to undermine American Democracy.”

