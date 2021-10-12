Actress Sherri Shepherd: Biden’s ‘Unfulfilled Promises’ to African-Americans Could Hurt Dems in Midterms

Guest host and actress Sherri Shepherd said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Joe Biden had a lot of “unfulfilled promises” to African-American voters, which could depress turnout in the 2022 midterm elections.

Shepherd said, “A lot of African-Americans came out and voted for Biden. Biden came in with a lot of promises to us about what he was going to do. And a lot of African-Americans have seen other things happen, and we have a lot of unfulfilled promises, and I think what is happening is that it might make people in those midterms go, ‘My vote doesn’t count.’ I think he has a problem.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think you are absolutely dead on.”

She added, “Biden, I think, is catering to the Independents. He thinks his infrastructure bill will get them all riled up but forgetting about the Voting Rights Act. He’s forgetting about the George Floyd Policing Act, and those are things that are very important to the African-American community.”

Shepherd said, “Obama used social media. Trump exploited social media. Biden is this like an old traditionalist. He is a typewriter president. You got to get on social. If you’ve done stuff for us, for the Black community, you’ve got to tell us about it. Get on social. Your response is too slow.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN