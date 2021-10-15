Buttigieg: Supply Chain Problems Partly Due to Biden ‘Successfully’ Bringing Economy out of Recession

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated that President Joe Biden “successfully brought this economy out of the teeth of the recession,” and that’s part of the reasons why we have the supply chain issues, and that “The demand is there, which is great news. It represents a policy success. Now we’ve got to make sure the supply chains are there to support it.”

Buttigieg stated, [relevant remarks begin around 7:35] “Remember, you can’t talk about supply without talking about demand. Part of the reason we are where we are is that the president successfully brought this economy out of the teeth of the recession, people are buying more than ever before. We’re seeing record goods coming through our ports. The demand is there, which is great news. It represents a policy success. Now we’ve got to make sure the supply chains are there to support it.”

He added, “What I’m saying is that we are better off because the economy is growing, and the economy is growing thanks to the leadership of this president.”

