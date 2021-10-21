NH Gov. Sununu: When ‘Crazy’ Anti-Vax Republicans Come, Slam that Door Shut

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that he deals with “crazy” Republican state representatives who are against the coronavirus vaccine by slamming that door shut.

Burnett said, “You’re very pro-vaccine yourself in terms of telling people to get it and have clashed with Republican lawmakers in your state about COVID. They’re not the only ones saying really, really bizarre stuff, but they have been saying some really, really bizarre stuff. Here’s what some of them have said about the vaccine.”

In a video, New Hampshire State Rep. Al Baldasaro (R) said, “I see studies of blood clots in other countries. I see deaths in other countries. I will not play Russian roulette with my health.”

In a video, New Hampshire State Rep. Ken Weyler (R) said, “They want everybody to have the shot. Why? Are they getting paid off by Big Pharma? Is there something in the shot that’s going to help them control us? There’s lots of things that I’m reading that make me very suspicious.”

Burnett said, “That same lawmaker, governor, shared with his colleagues a so-called vaccine death report which said studies on doses of the vaccine showed that, quote —and I want our viewers to hear this, this is what he said — in both vials, there was a living organism with tentacles. This creature moves around, lifts itself up, and even seems to be self-aware. Okay. This is just a terrifying thing out of a horror movie. It’s completely concocted. But he meant it, right? How do you push a vaccine that saves lives when you have stuff like that coming out from elected officials?”

Sununu said, “Look, Erin, when crazy comes knocking at the door, you’ve got to slam it shut. That’s all there is to it. I don’t care what party you are from. One of the reasons New Hampshire has been so successful with managing this pandemic, whether it’s keeping the economy flexible or driving folks, and at one time we had the highest vaccine rate in the country, is because we’re super transparent, and we do everything on data.”

“I stood up there in front of the New Hampshire citizens every single day, answering every question we could showing the data, the trends. and that’s the public trust that has to be built with that transparency,” he added. “So there’s absolutely no place for the misinformation, crazy conspiracy theories, and nonsense. I don’t care what party you’re from. We’ll push back on it every time.”

