McCarthy: Biden Is ‘Making Every City in America a Border City’

Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to the latest caravan of migrants heading to the U.S-Mexico border during the ongoing border crisis.

After highlighting on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that President Joe Biden has yet to visit the border to see the problem firsthand, McCarthy said the inaction is “making every city in America a border city.” The Republican from California urged Biden to meet with him and his colleagues to solve the crisis.

“I’ve listened to this president say he’s been in office for more than 40 years, but they never can prove one time that he’s even been to the border,” McCarthy emphasized. “More than two-thirds of the Republicans in Congress have been to the border just this year. So, we’d like to sit down with him if he’s too busy to get there because the challenge of what is happening, it’s making every city in America a border city. Fentanyl has increased by more than 300%, killing Americans.”

He continued, “You watch the cartels where I just had a roundtable just last week with mayors from these cities down there. They’ve had to close their schools 42 different days just this year because of the crime that came across and the high-speed chases. And now what we’re finding, we are catching people on the terrorist watch list. So this is not just Central America — more than 150 other countries. We have caught people that came from Yemen, not on the same day, but on different days. Why are they coming to America? Who are they working with? And what do they have planned? This is about the security of our country, and the president says he is too busy to deal with it? We’d like to sit down with him, talk about the facts and solve this problem once and for all.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent