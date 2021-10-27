Dem Sen. Murphy: Businesses Have Been ‘Bending over Backwards’ to ‘Paper Over’ China’s Misdeeds, Including Hollywood

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said, “American corporations should start getting an ethical backbone when it comes to their dealings with China.” Because “too many U.S. industries have been bending over backwards to try to paper over what is happening in China” and this includes “Hollywood studio after Hollywood studio refusing to put out movies that are critical in any way, shape, or form of the Chinese government.”

Murphy said, “I think the NBA should reward its players for telling the truth. And I think American corporations should start getting an ethical backbone when it comes to their dealings with China. It is a genocide, and too many U.S. industries have been bending over backwards to try to paper over what is happening in China. You see Hollywood studio after Hollywood studio refusing to put out movies that are critical in any way, shape, or form of the Chinese government. You now have pressure on the NBA to censor its players when they are simply telling the truth about what’s happening in a foreign country. Obviously, this matters deeply to Enes. Because he is being persecuted right now by the Turkish government. If he went back to his home country, he would be arrested largely — simply for his political views. So, while I understand not every American company is going to unwind their business in China immediately, at the very least, they shouldn’t be engaged in self-censorship about the truth with respect to the brutal treatment of the Muslim Uyghur minority inside China. We should be able to allow corporations and the people that work for those corporations to stand up and tell the truth.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett