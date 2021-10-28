Hawley: History Will Remember Garland, Biden ‘Unkindly’ for Weaponizing the FBI Against Parents

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden for what many are claiming was turning the Department of Justice and the FBI into a “political weapon.”

Hawley’s remarks referred to Garland and Biden’s use of those agencies to have a chilling effect on speech, especially regarding concerned parents of school kids.

“You know, parents have every right, Sean, to go to a school board meeting. I’ve got three little kids of my own,” he said. “They’ve got every right to go to a school board meeting and say, hey, I don’t want my kids taught critical race theory. I don’t want my kids forced into mass mandates that aren’t right for them or vaccine mandates that aren’t good for them. I don’t want — they can express their opinion on anything, Sean. They pay the taxes. These parents do. They’re voters.”

“And the idea that the Biden administration, Merrick Garland would weaponize the FBI against parents to try and silence speech — I mean, man, that is a new low, not just for this administration but in American history. Joe Biden owns it. Merrick Garland owns it, and I think history’s going to remember them unkindly for it,” Hawley added. “And more than that, I think the voters are going to remember them on kindly forward and express their views here pretty soon.”

