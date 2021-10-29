Klobuchar: Have to ‘Get the Vaccines Out’ ‘All Over the World’ to Fix Supply Chain and Get Economy Going, Immigration Reform Would Help

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that to fix the supply chain problems and get the economy moving, “we’ve got to make sure that we get the vaccines out, not just in our country, but all over the world.” Klobuchar also stated that another part of the solution is “immigration reform in areas like in my state, where, if you have shortages, getting those visas going again.” And that “Doing something about a path to citizenship and finally getting this done would be a major game-changer for our country. Because through the Trump years, nothing was done on that front.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “How do we fix the supply chain and get this economy going again?”

Klobuchar responded, “I don’t think you’ll be surprised by my first answer, and that’s getting control on the Delta variant. Because it’s not just in our country, it’s all over the world, and you’re seeing these problems. Because you’ve got factories shut down here, factories starting up here, employment issues. So, this is what I would say: Number one, we’ve got to make sure that we get the vaccines out, not just in our country, but all over the world. Number two, we have workforce issues, and that means training and that’s one of the reasons I’m so in favor of the Build Back Better agenda. It also means to me, immigration reform in areas like in my state, where, if you have shortages, getting those visas going again. Doing something about a path to citizenship and finally getting this done would be a major game-changer for our country. Because through the Trump years, nothing was done on that front. He gut-punched us when it came to immigration reform. Then the next thing I would do is, of course, something the president’s focused on, getting the infrastructure, the ports going again, making sure that we’ve got the people there to do the work, to bring the products into our stores.”

