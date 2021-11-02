Abbott: Ships Can Get to Texas and Unload Faster Than They Can Get Through California Backlog

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urged ships stuck in the backlog off the coast of California to come to Texas and said they could come and unload in Texas more quickly than they can in California.

Abbott said, “Listen, because of the rules and regulations that exist in California, that’s one reason why you see the almost 100-day delay in ships being able to go to port and unload and get those goods across the United States of America, causing the problems that we see in the supply chain. In just two weeks, those same ships could go through the Panama Canal and go to the Houston Port and the Freeport Port in the State of Texas, unload, and be back in Asia before they would even be unloading in California. Also, just as important, the ports that we have in the State of Texas, they are open 24/7. And because of the central location of the State of Texas and because of the highways, the railways that we have, the goods they are seeking to unload in California could be unloaded in Texas and quickly dispersed to locations across the entire country, getting goods out faster at a lower cost. It just makes sense. And why the Biden administration is not using good sense to reduce this supply chain challenge, it is catastrophic it’s going to cause a spike and increase in the cost of all these goods.”

