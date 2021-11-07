Hogan: ‘Great Thing’ for Youngkin, the Country ‘Trump Never Stepped Foot’ in Virginia

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it was a great thing for the country and Virginia that former president Donald Trump “never stepped foot in the state” during the Virginia gubernatorial campaign.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Let’s talk about what Glenn Youngkin did in Virginia. He had a delegate balancing act he seemed to pull off. ‘peeled to he appealed to the trump republican base and didn’t alienate independents and suburban voters. what did you learn from the Youngkin playbook?”

Hogan said, “First of all, he did a terrific job and connected with voters. Terry McAuliffe tried to make it all about Donald Trump. Every time he opened his mouth, he talked about Trump, and Youngkin tried to focus on solutions to problems and focused on issues, and voters want to hear more about what you’re going to do for them rather than what you want to say for or against the former president.”

He added, “There’s no question, Glenn Youngkin did a good job of not alienating that base, but Trump never stepped foot in that state which was a great thing for Glenn Youngkin and the country.”

