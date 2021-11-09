ABC’s Hostin: Aaron Rodgers Use of ‘Woke’ Was ‘Despicable and Very Dismissive’ to Its Racial Origins

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers using the word “woke” was “despicable and dismissive.”

During a recent interview, Roger said, “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now. I didn’t lie in the initial press conference. During that time, it was a very, you know, witch hunt that was going on across the league where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t, and what that meant, and who was being selfish, and who would talk about it. At the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth.”

Hostin said, “I think that what’s been very disappointing for me is companies like State Farm who issued a statement basically saying that they aren’t going to stop having Aaron Rodgers be their brand representative, and they said that Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade. While we don’t support some of the statements that he has made, we respect his right to have his own personal point of view.”

She continued, “I’m disappointed in Aaron Rodgers. To sort of claim that he’s being canceled and this use of the word ‘woke.’ Aaron Rodgers needs to realize that when you look in the dictionary, ‘woke’ is an adjective meaning that you’re alert to racial prejudice and discrimination, and it’s something that originated in the African-American community. Using it in that way is despicable and very dismissive to the origin of the term.”

Hostin added, “He also quoted MLK, and he quoted Martin Luther King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail. I think that’s pretty disgusting, and I wonder what the other players that he’s supposed to be leading feel about that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN