MSNBC’s Wallace to Christie: ‘Agree to Disagree that Republicans Are Worth Rescuing’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her show “Deadline” that she did not believe the GOP was “worth rescuing” during an interview with former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ).

The MSNBC host told Christie they would have to “agree to disagree” on the subject.

Wallace said, “We’re back with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, author of the new book ‘Republican Rescue.’ We’re going to have to agree to disagree that Republicans are worth rescuing.”

Christie replied, “OK.”

When asked if Vice President Mike Pence “did a good job” leading the Trump administration’s COVID response, Christie said, “I think the president’s the one who did the worst job because he set to tone. And that’s what I wrote in the book about my visit to him in March to say ‘Look, you have to take this more seriously. You have to talk to the American people in a serious way about this. Can’t keep saying it’s just going to go away because it’s probably not. And you need to be on top of this in that way.’ We spent probably an hour and 45 minutes or so in the Oval Office together, just the two of us. Mike Pence came in once during it for a little but. But we were in there for most of the time alone.”

Wallace said, “I mean, you are saying no.”

