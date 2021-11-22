ABC’s Hostin: Rittenhouse ‘Wouldn’t Be Alive Now’ if He Was Black

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes if Kyle Rittenhouse were black, he would not be alive, much less acquitted of murder and other charges after he shot and killed two men and injured a third during a Black Lives Matter protest last year in Kenosha, WI.

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “Sunny, if he were black would he be free now?”

Hostin said, “No. He wouldn’t be alive now.”

She continued, “Look, I disagree that it was a cut and dry case of self-defense. I think that when you certainly go to a place with an AR-15 style weapon, and you shoot someone, and you’re running from that shooting and people are running after you because they think you are an active shooter, I don’t know that that is a cut and dry self-defense case as to second person and the third person.”

Hostin added, “But all that being said, something that I said during the show last week was that this indicative to where we are as a country. This is sort of a bellwether of where we are as a country. You have people now who will be afraid to exercise the constitutional right to protest. Because now this country really has said — because you so people are supportive of this young man Kyle Rittenhouse as this hero of the Second Amendment, as this hero of self-defense — I think people will think now that someone can legally come to a protest and under the cover of law kill me.”

