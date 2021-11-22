Rittenhouse Attorney Richards: My Advice to Kyle Would Be Change Your Name, Start Life Over

Kyle Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that his advice to his 18-year-old client was “change his name and start his life over.”

Richards said, “I think there’s a lot of people want to use Kyle for their own means. I think the way the Rittenhouse name right now has trended on Twitter – and that’s what we live in, is a Twitter society – people want to use his name, get it out there so they can get some publicity. I think it’s cheap. That’s what I think.”

MacCallum said, “What’s your advice to him about how he should live his life from now?”

Richards said, “Yeah, my advice would be to change his name and start his life over. He’s very recognizable right now. There’s a lot of people who I don’t think have his best interests at heart and probably want to make him a symbol of something I don’t think he wants to be necessarily associated with. And once you give up your name and your likeness and you join those causes, I think a lot of people will use you for their own purposes, and you won’t be able to control it.”

Richards added, “We have had that talk with Kyle. It’s going to be a fine line where he decides to go. Ultimately I hope he makes the right choices. I would think his life would be a lot easier being anonymous and going on with his life as opposed to try and keep his fervent supporters happy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN