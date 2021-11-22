Whoopi Goldberg: To Me Rittenhouse ‘Murdered’ Two Men

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed Kyle Rittenhouse “murdered” two men despite his acquittal of murder and other charges.

Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured a third during a Black Lives Matter protest last year in Kenosha, WI.

Goldberg said, “Let me show you what got me, the thing no one was really talking about, the father of Anthony Huber, one of the young man shot and killed by Rittenhouse puts things into perspective for me at least and on CNN. Take a look.”

During an interview, John Huber said, “You know that guy gets to run free a now a hero. This is my son right here. This is Anthony. We lost our son. And there’s no justice for our family and no closure. There wasn’t going justice in that Kenosha court with that judge.”

Goldberg said, “He wasn’t doing anything. Was trying — he saw an active shooter. He saw someone get shot. He thought he was doing the right thing. So even all the excuses in the world does not change the fact that three people were shot. Two people were murdered. To me, it’s murder. I’m sorry. I’ll never forget that man.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “He lost son. Another family lost their son. What we are also seeing in this case is a lot of the victim character assassination that we do often see in the Black community. I was surprised at that because Rittenhouse didn’t know the background of those guys.”

She added, “There’s another notion, people are saying this isn’t about not about race. We have to remember that he responded to a protest about racial injustice so that’s a part of this. Instead of protesting he was there to protect property as if property is more important than life.”

