FNC’s Howard Kurtz: Kyle Rittenhouse Is ‘Not a Hero’ for Doing ‘a Dumb Thing’

Host Howard Kurtz said Tuesday on Fox News Radio’s “MediaBuzz Meter” that Kyle Rittenhouse was a “17-year-old kid who did a dumb thing by bringing an AR-15 into a violent zone,” which he said was not heroic.

Kurtz said, “Many liberal commentators are refusing to accept the verdict. They really are not accepting the verdict. They’re still calling him a murderer. They’re still calling him a white supremacist. ‘Forget about the trial. I mean, come on. That is a technically everybody knows he’s guilty.'”

He continued, “There was a lot of evidence of self-defense. And just because certain people on the left don’t like the verdict, wanted him to be guilty, wanted him to go to prison, doesn’t mean they have the right to ignore the fact that a jury of his peers unanimously reached an acquittal on all counts and they still pretend.”

Kurtz added, “My other point on this is, I’m equally wary of people on the right who said, ‘Oh, he’s a hero.’ He should be a congressional intern, Matt Gaetz says. No, he’s not a hero. He was a 17-year-old kid who did a dumb thing by bringing an AR-15 into a violent zone, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the right to shoot if somebody is threatening to shoot him or attacking him with a skateboard or whatever.”

