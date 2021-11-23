Khanna: Tapping Strategic Petroleum Reserve ‘May Help 10, 15 Cents a Gallon, But It’s Not Going to Be a Panacea’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) applauded President Joe Biden for tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help with gas prices, and stated that the move “may help 10, 15 cents a gallon, but it’s not going to be a panacea.”

Khanna said, “Jim, the president has always been a straight shooter. I applaud him for taking this step, and he has gotten a lot of other countries to tap their reserves. It will eventually bring down the price, and the president’s just being honest that it may help 10, 15 cents a gallon, but it’s not going to be a panacea.”

