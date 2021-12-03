Nikki Fried: DeSantis Is a ‘Dictator’ Who Wants to Employ Unvaccinated People

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried (D) reacted to Gov. Ron DeSantis proposing the creation of the Florida State Guard, which previously existed in Florida and would make Florida the 23rd state in America to have an active state guard by stating that DeSantis is “an authoritarian dictator here in our state,” and that DeSantis is asking for unvaccinated people from New York to come to Florida, “and now he’s going to employ them here in the state of Florida.”

Fried said, “This is horrifying…when you were going through all of those headlines, each one individually is scary enough, when you put them all together and then you see this last action, where he’s not only forming his own army, but that — an army that is not accountable to anybody, not to the people of our state, not to the Constitution, but he’s asked our legislature for $100 million to fund this. This is a time when families are struggling, parents are trying to make the hard decisions of whether to put gas in their tank or buy another loaf of bread. And so yeah, I do think that one of these issues is he’s asking for these individuals to come down from New York unvaccinated and now he’s going to employ them here in the state of Florida.”

She continued, “So this should be alarming, not just to the people of our state, but the entire country, that the governor who is unhinged, who is going out of his way to show that he’s an authoritarian dictator here in our state, believes that he is above the law, doesn’t listen to the legislature, doesn’t communicate with the legislature…has canceled almost all of our cabinet meetings, doesn’t believe that he’s accountable to the cabinet, to the people. … If we didn’t say it before and if the people of our state haven’t been listening already, this should be the most alarming action and scary action that he has taken thusfar in his administration.”

