Rand Paul on Fauci: Live Your Life, Ignore This Man — ‘Let’s Hope He Can Be Gone as Soon as Possible’

It is not a secret that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) does not think very highly of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

However, while Paul continues to have doubts about Fauci’s insights and advice, he urged viewers of FNC’s “Hannity” to ignore Fauci on Friday.

“Virtually none of the edicts or the promulgations that come from Fauci’s mouth are based in science at all,” he said. “Take the idea that we’re now going to test the day of travel. The rapid test is accurate about between 30 and 50% if you don’t have symptoms. So most people traveling, if they know they’re sick, are going to not travel. So, most of the people we’re talking about are traveling are without symptoms. The test is 30 to 50% accurate. The Omicron variant is already across the United States and across the world. No travel ban is going to stop it, and no amount of testing is going to stop it.”

“But think about this — Fauci now says if you know someone’s been vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask next to him,” Paul continued. “So you see him at one of these glittering Hollywood parties the other day, and it’s like, oh, if I don’t know the person, I put a mask on, if I know them. Well, he doesn’t know their vaccine status. How idiotic is that? Oh, I don’t know that person, so I’m going to put my mask on. But now I’m going to take it off because I know that person. He doesn’t know who’s vaccinated or not by looking at them. It’s a ridiculous standard. But here’s the bottom line people have been vaccinated or people who’ve gotten the disease naturally do have a semblance of protection and should feel comfortable going about their daily lives.”

“Let’s not live in fear because Dr. Fauci is promulgating things that are unscientific just to scare you,” he added. If you’ve been vaccinated or if you’ve had the disease, live your life and ignore this man and let’s hope he can be gone as soon as possible.”

