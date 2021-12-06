Behar: GOP Preserving ‘Murder and Mayhem’ by Supporting Gun Rights

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican Party had been preserving “murder and mayhem” by supporting gun owners’ Second Amendment rights.

The panel was reacting to James and Jennifer Crumbley having been charged with involuntary manslaughter after their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, was charged for terrorism and murder in the school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Whoopi Goldberg asked, “The question really is, I mean after all of that’s laid out, I know we don’t have the fast facts, should they be facing some blame here?”

Behar said, “You know, the Republican Party and their business partners, the NRA, where they sell guns like crazy, are not doing anything. They’re not changing any laws. Grassley last week, instead of retiring, he said we’re not going to have background checks. I mean, these people are out there to preserve this murder and mayhem we keep seeing on a regular basis. So yes, we have to do something else. Now, this is another tool that these prosecutors have found. I say bravo to that woman. What kind of mom says ‘LOL, just don’t get caught’? What type of behavior is that? Come on.”

