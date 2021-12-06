Cotton Hits De Blasio over ‘COVID Theatrics’ — Vaccine Mandate ‘a Counterproductive Overreach’

During a Monday interview on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) took aim at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over his recently announced vaccine mandate that would apply to private-sector workers effective December 27.

According to Cotton, de Blasio’s “COVID theatrics” are a “counterproductive overreach.” He argued the Democratic governors and mayors imposing such mandates are deterring people from getting vaccinated.

“This is a counterproductive overreach by Bill de Blasio,” Cotton proclaimed. “He, like a lot of other Democratic mayors and governors, seems to be engaged in COVID theatrics to see who can have the most radical proposals. Again, there’s lots of people who haven’t been vaccinated who have sound reasons to not be vaccinated. Either … they’ve had the coronavirus before, so their antibodies are at least as strong if not stronger, or perhaps they are allergic to some of the ingredients in these vaccines.”

“These kind of one size fits all mandate hammers simply do not work,” he added. “They probably deter some people from getting vaccines just because of outrage over the overreach.”

After pointing out the inefficacy of the vaccines in preventing the spread of the virus, Cotton asked, “Why would we be going to such great lengths to threaten people’s livelihoods for these mandates if the persons who are unvaccinated are really only posing a greater risk to their own health and the worst outcomes for themselves?”

