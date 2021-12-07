Dem Rep. Escobar: Biden Restarting Remain in Mexico ‘a Real Disappointment’

During an interview with MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that aired on Tuesday, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) voiced her displeasure with the Biden administration reinstating the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy.

The policy went back into effect on Monday to combat the ongoing border crisis.

Escobar called the decision “unacceptable” and “a real disappointment.” She added Remain in Mexico was “a complete violation of the spirit of asylum.”

“[I] t’s unacceptable,” Escobar said of the administration restoring the policy. “We know that, unfortunately, the state of Texas and others brought a suit against the Biden administration forcing them to reinstate [Migrant Protection Protocols], which I think is a complete violation of our laws, a complete violation of the spirit of asylum. The Biden administration has not just reinstated it but has unfortunately expanded it to include Haitians. So, that’s been a real disappointment.”

She continued, “I do know, however — and I spoke with Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas — they are fighting this out in the courts. I want to urge them to continue to be aggressive. We have to prevail. We have to ensure that we eliminate this awful program created by Stephen Miller altogether and hope that we end it permanently.”

