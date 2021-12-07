Dem Rep. Lofgren on January 6 Probe: ‘Significant Amount of Very Telling Evidence Has Been Accumulated’

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Houde Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 had accumulated a “significant amount of very telling evidence.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “275 witnesses, I mean, you guys haven’t subpoenaed people who don’t know anything. You’ve subpoenaed the people who were closest to the ex-president, the people who ran his campaign, and the people who gathered the insurrectionists in Washington. Marc Short is a perfect example. We looked up, and we remember that he was — Trump was so mad at him, he was banned from the White House the day after the insurrection. I know you can’t talk about the evidence they’re providing, but can you characterize the helpfulness level on a scale of sort of 1 to 10 of the witnesses, the 275 who have come in?”

Lofgren said, “Let me just say that a significant amount of very telling evidence has been accumulated. There’s more that we’re doing, but it is a significant case that has — is developing, and the staff is working overtime, pulling all the pieces together and connecting the dots. Now, all these witnesses are important, but no single witness has all of the information. So, I mean, just think about a text message. I mean, you send a text message. you have it because you sent it, but the recipient also has it, so you know, we’re pulling things together.”

