Behar: Still ‘Furious’ Hillary Clinton Lost to ‘Snake-Oil Salesman’ Trump

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she is still “furious” that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

The panel was discussing a video of Clinton sharing what would have been her victory speech.

Behar said, “I’m personally still not over it. I’m still not over it. I mean, she won by 3 million votes.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “She won.”

Behar said, “She did win. You know to think of where this country could be now if she had won and not that snake-oil salesman we got in this country, four years of destructive behavior.”

Hostin said, “She won the popular vote.”

Behar said, “It makes me sick. I’m furious. I’m angry with the Supreme Court. I’m angry with Trumpers. I’m angry with non-vaxxers. I’m furious with everybody this week. Merry Christmas.”

Hostin said, “I thought she was so brave. It took me back to the twice-impeached former disgraced president’s speech. It was like an apocalypse when you listen to it. It was carnage. The stuff that he said, it was so disingenuous.”

Behar added, “As soon as Comey came out with that email B.S., her numbers dropped, so these men are all out to get us, sorry.”

