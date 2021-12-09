Dem Rep. Raskin on January 6 Probe: ‘Everything Is Moving in Our Direction’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot has momentum moving in their direction.

Speaking to Raskin outside the committee hearing room, reporter Garrett Haake asked, “I characterized this earlier as probably the best day for this committee in a while. Just in terms of the witnesses you had coming in, this decision from the court. Is that fair? do you feel like today is, potentially, at least, a breakthrough day for you?”

Raskin said, “There are up days and down days, but everything is moving in our direction at this point. We’re getting a really fine-grained image of what was taking place, and the money that was being raised, the money that was being spent, the coordination among the different elements, the interaction of the violent insurrection with the attempt to coerce Mike Pence to reject electoral college votes. All of it is becoming clearer to us, and this is a conversation the whole public is going to have to have together because it’s about the future of our democracy and making sure that such an assault never takes place again and that we’re ready for it if it does take place.”

