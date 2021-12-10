Hawley: ‘Failure’ Biden Embarrassing, Sad — ‘Letting China Walk All over Him’

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) warns President Joe Biden’s rhetoric, especially about the integrity of the country’s voting system, sends the wrong message to America’s adversaries.

On Friday, Hawley called Biden ” embarrassing and sad during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Friday, Hawley called Biden “embarrassing and sad.”

“Well, what really stands out to me is that it was one long anti-American tirade by the President of the United States and various members of his administration. I mean, you listen to him. They don’t like American voting laws. They don’t like American history. They want to rewrite our culture and completely change it. I mean, this is a guy who doesn’t really like America and who is telling the rest of the world, oh, I’m so sorry for America and the way that it is. We should be different.”

“If you let us have power long enough, we will completely transform the country. Meanwhile, he is letting China walk all over him. He is letting an actual authoritative – authoritarian dictator call the shots. I thought it was embarrassing and sad, and it just shows you how out of touch Joe Biden is and what a failure he has been.

