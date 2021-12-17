Donny Deutsch: I Believe with Every Bone in My Body ‘Trump Is Going to Be Indicted’

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch predicted Friday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump would be indicted for “bank fraud, mail fraud, and insurance fraud.”

Deutsch said, “I met with Michael Cohen a couple of weeks ago. He is doing well, out of house arrest, and he seems to think things are really moving along.”

When asked what investigators Cohen is speaking with, Deutsch said, “Cy Vance’s people, both, both the attorney general and the district attorney. He has met over a dozen times. He spent 50, 60, 70 hours going back to when he was in prison. You know, they are not— you know public officials, and you know guys — they are not doing this for the sake of doing this. They are doing this with an end game. And I believe as we get closer to maybe, you know, midterm elections or sometimes that’s politically timely, I am not saying there are politics involved in this — Trump is going to be indicted. I believe that with every bone in my body.”

He added, “Al Capone did not go to jail for murder. He went to jail for tax evasion. Donald Trump, I don’t believe, will go to jail for insurrection for sedition against the government. He will go to jail for bank fraud, mail fraud, and insurance fraud — not go to jail, be indicted, certainly.”

