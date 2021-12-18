Cuellar: ‘The Biden Administration Needs to Do a Lot More’ on Immigration Enforcement

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that the Biden administration “needs to do a lot more” to enforce immigration law.

Cuellar said, “[T]he state doesn’t have immigration powers. Now, can they go after the criminals? Absolutely. Absolutely. But I think also the Biden administration needs to do a lot more. We need to hold people and deport them. Because that’s what the law says. If they don’t qualify for asylum, they don’t qualify. … I support that if somebody doesn’t have the right to be here, we should deport them as soon as possible.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett