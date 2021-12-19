Trump: McConnell Is a ‘Disaster’ — GOP Needs New Leadership

Former President Donald Trump said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was a “disaster,” thus the Republican Party needs new leadership.

Trump said, “Look, Mitch McConnell, a disaster. The Republicans have to get a new leader. Mitch McConnell allowed this to happen. The un-frastructure bill, I call it un-frastructure, not infrastructure. It’s only 9% infrastructure. That means you take 90%, 91% of the money that we’re raising is going to be thrown out the window in order to get 9% infrastructure. There was no way that that should have been passed. It should have been 100% for infrastructure. So what’s happening is we had a thing called the debt ceiling, and he could have used that to win everything, and he chose not to. And we have a bigger problem because they have a so-called voting rights bill which is voting rights for Democrats because Republicans will never be elected again if that happens.”

Discussing the candidates he has endorsed, Trump said, “Sometimes I’m going a little outside of the box with some because we have candidates that are not strong, they’re RINOs, and they’re not strong. They’re Mitch McConnell-type guys, and he’s a disaster. ”

