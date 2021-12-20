MSNBC’s Glaude: Manchin Engaged in Negotiations ‘in Bad Faith’

Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) did not negotiate in good faith with President Joe Biden and Progressive Democrats before announcing he was a no vote on the Build Back Better Act.

Glaude said, “It is clear to me that Senator Manchin has engaged in negotiations, from my point of view, in bad faith. The bill that he has rejected, the bill he can’t reconcile himself to, is a reflection of an ongoing set of compromises by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Think about where we started with the Build Back Better Bill. Think about what they have given up up to this point in order to appease Joe Manchin. In some ways, I want to say this, going back to what I said in the earlier segment. the scale of the crisis that we face in this country requires a response at scale.”

He added, “Joe Manchin is, in some ways, a kind of relic of a previous era, as if he wants us to go back to, you know a moment where you are talking about an entitlement society and the like, where people are going to abuse welfare and the like and all of this stuff. So to my mind, that comment is a reflection of a man who might very well be — how can I put this? You know, he wants — he’s going to people to eat their bread while he’s drinking his tea. Do you know what I mean? He’s just unattached to what is happening in the country. It seems to me.”

