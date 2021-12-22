Biden: Trump Rematch ‘Would Increase the Prospect of Running’ in 2024

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday on ABC’s “World News Tonight” that it would “increase the prospect” that he run for reelection in 2024 if former President Donald Trump were the Republican Party’s nominee.

During a White House interview, Muir asked, “I want to ask you about something I asked weeks before the election when we sat down. You said you would absolutely serve eight years if elected. Do you plan to run for reelection?”

Biden responded, “Yes, but look, I’m a great respecter of fate.”

He continued, “Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health — I’m in now, if I’m in good health then, in fact, I would run again.”

Muir asked, “And if that means a rematch against Donald Trump?”

While laughing, Biden said, “You’re trying to tempt me now?”

He continued, “Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That would increase the prospect of running.”

Earlier in the interview, Biden said “accountability is necessary” for those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot, even if it goes into the previous administration.

