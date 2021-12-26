Hannah-Jones: Parents Shouldn’t Decide what’s Being Taught In Schools — ‘Leave That to the Educators’

Nikole Hannah-Jones, 1619 Project creator and professor, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that parents should not be in charge of deciding what is taught in schools.

Hannah-Jones said, “I don’t really understand this idea that parents should decide what’s being taught. I’m not a professional educator. I don’t have a degree in social studies or science. We send our children to school because we want them to be taught by people who have expertise in the subject area. And that is not my job.”

Referencing former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Hannah-Jones said, “When the governor or the candidate said he didn’t think parents should be deciding what’s being taught in school, he was panned for that, but that’s just the fact this is why we send our children to school and don’t home school because these are the professional educators who have the expertise to teach social study, to teach history, to teach science, to teach literature. I think we should leave that to the educators. Yes, we should have some say, but school is not about simply confirming our worldview. Schools should teach us to question. They should teach us how to think, not what to think.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN