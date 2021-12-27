GOP Rep. Garcia Calls on Los Angeles DA Gascón to Resign — ‘Effectively Landing on the Side of the Criminals’

Monday, Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) called for Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s resignation for his handling of the rising crime in the area.

Garcia attributed the growing crime rates to the “very liberal policies over the course of the last decade or so.” He added that Gascón was “effectively landing on the side of the criminals rather than the victims.”

“I think the people need to make it happen,” Garcia said of Gascón’s resignation on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company.” “We have to first start by holding him accountable for his lack of accountability and charging these criminals. He’s effectively landing on the side of the criminals rather than the victims.”

“We have folks who have committed murder against law enforcement officers who are now looking at an option of early parole because of Gascón. We have minors who are being charged with sexual felonies who are looking at potentially not even going through the court system because of his new what he calls the Ready Program, which is a rehabilitative program for minors,” he added. “So, the people need to pay attention. We need to hold him accountable. We need all elected officials to call for his resignation and ultimately push for a recall if we need to do that, but he’s certainly not helping our county right now. The city of Los Angeles has effectively the Penguin operating like in Gotham City right now in the form of a DA, and it’s absolutely shameful. These are the policies we cannot allow to have uploaded to the federal government. This is the fight that we’re fighting, making sure that our nation doesn’t become what California has become.”

