MSNBC’s Hayes: ‘The Right Keeps Losing the Culture and Winning the Culture War’

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes said Thursday on his show “All In” that the right was trying to win the culture by using politics, and that was ultimately not working.

Hayes said, “This is something I think structures so much of American politics and the way I phrase it is that the right keeps losing the culture and winning the culture war. And those two things are related, that they kind of play off each other. To the extent that they view the vast expanse, huge swats of American culture, as being alien to them and created by people in large metro areas with college degrees and broadly liberal politics, if not liberal politics, at least not Trump voters.”

He continued, “Politics will be the means by which we wrench this back. Politics is the means by which we wrench this back, and fundamentally that itself is kind of an authoritarian impulse. Politics can’t be the means by which you win the culture. You’ve got to win the culture by persuading people, making better TV shows, I don’t know. Politics cannot be the means by which you do that, but that is the tool that they see.”

Hayes added, “The Senate has to use its power to do what it can in the new year as a prime objective. That includes the Electoral Count Act, which is a little more obscure than some of the other democracy reforms but is a ridiculous ticking time bomb.”

