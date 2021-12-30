Rick Scott: Biden Needs to Shut Down Nord Stream 2, He Shut Down American Pipelines

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called for President Joe Biden to shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline until Russia moves its troops away from Ukraine.

Scott said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:25] “So, one thing Biden could do today is say, look, until you move all the troops away from Ukraine, we are shutting down your pipeline. We’re not going to allow that pipeline to go forward. I mean, Biden’s got to do something. Think about this, Biden said, oh, we’re going to shut down pipelines in the United States, but we’re going to allow Putin to go forward with his for nothing. We got nothing out of that. So, what we ought to do right now is Biden ought to say, I am going to stop your pipeline until you get all of those troops away from Ukraine and you shut your mouth and quit telling us how to run our national security.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett