CNBC’s Quick Rips School Mask Mandates — ‘About the Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Heard’

CNBC “Squawk Box” anchor Becky Quick on Monday criticized school mask mandates as kids return to class after Christmas break amid a spike in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Quick noted one of her kids’ schools asked parents to have their kids wear masks “at all times, including in between bites” while eating. She called that “about the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” arguing there is too much “confusion” about how to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“[T]hen you get to today being the first day back to school, and a lot of anxious parents trying to figure out what this is going to mean when we have seen the cases skyrocket, at least around us. Our school is not offering a virtual option,” Quick outlined.

“They made us feel better yesterday by saying, ‘Don’t worry. Any day that it’s above 32 degrees, we’re going to let the kids eat outside,’ until I looked at the weather and saw every day this week it’s 20 degrees. They actually said, one of my kids’ schools, said, ‘We would appreciate it if students would wear masks at all times, including in between bites, which is about the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” she added. “Maybe we can ask them to stop breathing in the buildings, too. There’s so much confusion and so much unknown about what to do at this point.”

