MSNBC’s Hayes to Schiff on 1/6 Probe Summoning Hannity: Press Protected from ‘Prying Eyes of Government’

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes said Tuesday on his show “All In” that the House Select Committee on the Capitol attack asking Fox News host Sean Hannity to cooperate with their investigation could be seen as an overreach of government.

Discussing Hannity, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said, “He knows a great deal that should be shared with the committee and the American people about planning before the 6th, about conversations or text messages on the sixth, about things after the sixth of January.”

Hayes said, “There’s a big preamble in the letter, saying look, we respect the First Amendment and journalism and your right to free expression, we’re not after you for any of that. I’m glad you said that, but one could argue you are slicing the salami pretty thin.”

He added, “There is an argument to be made that this is the stuff that robust free press should be able to protect from the prying eyes of government.”

Schiff said, “First of all, we’re asking him to come in voluntarily. Of course, there’s nothing about his responsibilities with the show that would preclude him from coming in to answer questions — this go-to role as an advocate as someone the president would rely on for advice, nothing journalistic.”

