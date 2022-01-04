Navarro to MSNBC Host: ‘I Totally Reject’ Your Premise Election Challenge Was a ‘Coup’ — Was ‘by the Book’

Former Trump assistant and trade adviser Peter Navarro clashed with MSNBC host Ari Melber during an appearance on “The Beat” over the claim the challenge to the 2020 presidential election was a “plot” to overturn it.

Navarro dismissed Melber’s claim the effort was a “coup” and said what was done was “by the book.”

“I totally reject many of your premises there,” he said. “First of all, the election was still in doubt and would be until it was certified. Second, the idea that secretaries of state, particularly in Michigan and Pennsylvania, were, like, innocent parties, I mean, Jocelyn Benson and Kathy Boockvar, the secretaries of state in Michigan and Pennsylvania — they were put in power by George Soros for the express purpose of shifting the playing field to the Democrats. They were found in both states to have broken the law.”

“The point here is, Ari, is that we were following the Constitution and rules of the Senate to simply get a recount of what the votes were,” Navarro continued. “And we were looking for these battleground states to basically review whether there were any irregularities. That’s by the book. That’s by the book.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor