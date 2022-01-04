Schiff: January 6 Probe Needs to Hear From FNC’s Hannity — He Is a Trump ‘Adviser’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports” that the House Select Committee on the Capitol attack needs to hear from Fox News host Sean Hannity because he was an adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Hallie Jackson said, “Congressman, I know I have to let you go, but this literally just popped into my e-mail from Axios reporting the January 6 Select Committee is preparing to ask Sean Hannity, Fox News host, for his voluntary testimony.”

She asked, “I would be remiss journalistic if I didn’t ask you since sitting in front of me? Is that the expectation? Are you looking for information or cooperation from Mr. Hannity?”

Schiff said, “Yes. I think you’ll see an announcement about that very soon. You know, we believe that he was texting with the chief of staff and that he has information that would be relative to our committee. He was more than a Fox host. He was also a confidant, adviser, campaigner for the former president. I would hope that if asked by the committee, as in fact, he will be very soon, he would cooperate with us.”

Jackson said, “That’s a voluntary request? Just so I’m clear on that?”

Schiff said, “That’s my understanding, and you’ll get confirmation soon. We are making voluntary requests that he speak with the committee.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN