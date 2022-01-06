Adam Kinzinger: It ‘Hurts’ to Be a ‘Pariah’ in His Own Party

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that it “hurts” when asked how it feels to be a pariah in the Republican Party.

On the January 6 Capitol riot, Cavuto asked, “The leadership was almost universally critical at the time, including Mitch McConnell and Kevin Mccarthy and others, yourself, of course, that raised serious questions about the president’s behavior at the time and then radio silence. What happened?”

Kinzinger said, “You know, I think — so many points in the intervening four or five years as President Trump was rising up to get elected, there were moments that seemed like he would be down and out, and he wasn’t. I think from a political leader perspective, they began to fear their own base.”

Cavuto said, “Congressman, how does it feel to be a pariah in your own party? I would say the same of Liz Cheney?”

Kinzinger said, “You know, I don’t like the feeling. You know, I’ve grown up Republican. I was a Republican since I was six years old. I admire the Republican past, what we stood for, American leadership and strength, all that kind of stuff. So that part hurts. Right?”

He continued, “But I would never — I wouldn’t change a thing that I have done particularly in the last year because I know I have a son being born imminently. That’s why I’m in Illinois. He will be proud of me someday, and he will look and say that I stood up in a tough time. If it’s just me and Liz doing it, then it’s me and Liz. That’s fine. I wish there were more people, though.”

