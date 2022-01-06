Tim Scott: Dems Used the Filibuster They Call ‘Racist’ ‘Against the Most Marginalized Communities’ on Police Reform

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) stated that Democrats used the filibuster, which they now decry as a “racist relic” against his police reform legislation and “against the most marginalized communities, where we could have improved the quality of the training for the officers, the funding for body cameras.”

Scott said, “Now, somehow, some way, the filibuster is a racist relic. Well, that racist relic was used against police reform. In other words, it was used against the most marginalized communities, where we could have improved the quality of the training for the officers, the funding for body cameras. They rejected that. So, they rejected helping marginalized communities that are consistently majority minority. So, the hypocrisy of their current debate on the filibuster can be manifested in their rejection of a conversation about a bill that would improve the quality of the lives and the quality of the outcome for our most important marginalized communities.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett